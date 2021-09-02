It’s not just teachers, staff and families that keep Jordan School District’s activities buzzing. Sports teams with new jerseys; robotics teams with money for new equipment; and musicians looking to project their music to an audience can all thank the Jordan Boosters for their part in those achievements.
The Jordan Independent asked the Jordan Boosters executive board − Tina Davis, president; Rob Langheim, vice president; Dwayne Read, treasurer; and Karen Friary, secretary − what the Boosters are up to as in-person activities rev up for students.
This interview has been lightly edited for clarity.
1 What sets the Jordan Boosters apart from other booster organizations?
The Jordan Booster Club – made up entirely of parent and community volunteers – works hand-in-hand with the Jordan School District to support and enhance its athletics and activity programs for the benefit of participating students. Our singular mission is to encourage student engagement, promote good sportsmanship, and develop high ideals of character for all grades 7-12 activity programs. Participation in school athletics and activities has never been more important than it is now in ensuring students remain connected and engaged with their peers, school and community.
2 What’s one way the Boosters have made a difference for Jordan students that might surprise a non-member?
Last year the Jordan Booster Club raised nearly $100,000. All dollars went directly back into school athletics and activities, including the funding of improved facilities, equipment, and experiences, specifically paying for assist coaching stipends, new equipment in the weight room, upgrades to the high school sound system, and much more. Also, we support not only all team athletics, but also all school sponsored activities, including robotics, choir, and band.
3 Looking ahead, what’s exciting for the Boosters’ future?
The Jordan Booster Club had a tremendous year last year, but we still need more parent and community volunteers and support from our corporate sponsors. The district’s budget is tight, which will have an impact on the baseline funding available to support its activity programs.
That said, the Booster Club has an opportunity to step in and boost these activities above their baseline budgets. Specific areas of focus for the Booster Club this next year will be growing its member base, strengthening its relationship with corporate sponsors, participating in larger and more impactful fundraisers, advancing its charitable gambling operation, and adding new merchandise to the Jordan Spirit Store.
We hope that proceeds from these efforts help to elevate the experience of each student participating in one of the district’s school-sponsored activities!