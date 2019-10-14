The Timothy L. Correll Foundation issued a $6,000 grant to the city of Jordan on Oct. 10 for emergency medical technician training.
The foundation was established in honor of Jordan High School graduate Tim Correll, who was a 24-year-old volunteer firefighter and EMT when he died in a car crash in December 2002. In memoriam, the foundation provides training grants and scholarships to first responders and students.
"The city of Jordan is very thankful and appreciative of the generosity of the TLC Foundation," City Administrator Tom Nikunen said. "We feel that our goals of helping to provide safety through well trained EMT’s could not better fit."
The grant comes a little over a month after the city reached and agreement with Ridgeview Medical Center to house a local, volunteer-staffed ambulance.
"We knew how important it would be for Jordan to get its own EMS service and when we heard the city was exploring the possibility to launch an ambulance service with Ridgeview, we wanted to help," said Karen Correll, executive director and co-founder of the foundation.
The foundation is also offering an opportunity for volunteers to apply for $500 training grants to help cover their own expenses associated with training.
"We know that not everyone can afford the out-of-pocket costs of enrolling in the program, and we didn't want qualified applicants to miss out on this great opportunity," Correll said. "We are very excited to bring our mission to our hometown and assist the community of Jordan in this important initiative. This service is sorely needed in the city of Jordan and it will save lives."
The mission of the TLC Foundation is to help build stronger, better prepared and more resilient Minnesota communities for times of emergency.