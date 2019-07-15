Scott County authorities reported a possible tornado touchdown in Belle Plaine tonight.
According to law enforcement radio traffic, the area of 8351 Union Hill Boulevard sustained structural damage, "multiple buildings down," overturned trailers, downed power lines and damage to a farm but "everyone (was) accounted for, no injuries" as of about 7:30 p.m.
Emergency workers were watching the clouds and reporting varying amounts of rotation even as they searched the area for damage. One responder on Union Hill Boulevard reported severe cloud rotation to the southwest around 7:35 p.m.
@WCCOShaffer @wccoweather @MikeAugustyniak @Matt_Brickman Rotation in New Prague pic.twitter.com/ektSX1xVFP— Paris Block (@prblock) July 16, 2019
A barn appeared to have blown apart -- or at least the roof -- but it appeared only outbuildings were damaged, not the farm house. A storm chaser told a reporter a tornado touched down in a field and broke up while crossing the road.
Workers also reported flooding, an arcing power line and a buckled road. Shakopee city officials said Highway 101 East between Valley Park Drive and 70th Street South was closed due to power lines across the road.