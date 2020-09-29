The 2020 Trail of Terror in Shakopee has been canceled.
After months of planning, organizers determined the event would not be able to comply with current state guidelines for outdoor events, a news release from organizers said.
"Thank you for your understanding during this challenging time," the release said. "Our hearts go out to everyone affected by COVID-19."
The Phantom’s Feast haunted mystery dinner will still take place on weekends throughout the month, Oct. 16-17, 23-25 and 29-31. Details and tickets can be found at trailofterrormn.com/phantoms.
Additional information about 2021, the Trail of Terror’s 27th season, will be posted in the coming weeks at trailofterrormn.com.