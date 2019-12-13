Two Jordan Police Department vehicles were totaled in a high-speed car chase that resulted in the arrest of Theodore Sherman Grimm, a 28-year-old Shakopee man who fled police on Highway 169 on Dec. 5.
Grimm, who was driving a 2018 Dodge Ram 2500 with a trailer hauling a skid steer, was the subject of multiple driving complaints on the afternoon of Dec. 5. Jordan police located Grimm's truck near the intersection of highways 169 and 282 and pursued him down Highway 169 at speeds around 100 mph, according to a criminal complaint.
A 2013 Ford Explorer Interceptor was initially damaged when it was struck by Grimm's truck after officers briefly brought the chase to a halt. As Grimm continued down Highway 169, officers pursued and decided to force Grimm's truck and trailer off the road, determining he posed a "grave danger to public safety." Both police vehicles — 2013 and 2018 Ford Explorers — were totaled as they pinned Grimm's truck on either side and forced him to stop near Blakeley Trail in Belle Plaine. Grimm's trailer did significant damage to the 2013 Ford Explorer, tearing into the side panels.
Jordan Police Chief Brett Empey said the department will pursue replacements through a state bid program that purchases new police vehicles at low prices. The department traditionally purchases vehicles from Wolf Motors, the local Ford dealership that offers even lower prices, but a replacement through Wolf Motors wouldn't come for about six months, Empey said.
In the meantime, the department is down to five vehicles. All five are in working order, but only two of them are low-mileage, recent purchases that are ideal for patrol work. Empey said patrol operations haven't been significantly impacted while the department is down two cars. Fortunately, he said, the department's newly-purchased 2020 Ford Explorer went into service the day after the chase.
As for the totaled interceptors, they have yet to be "destriped" — or removed of all police markings. Empey said the insurance payout will go toward the purchase of the new vehicles. In the long term, Grimm's insurance may cover the difference between the insurance payout of the vehicles based on their depreciated value and the actual cost of purchasing the new vehicles.
Grimm has been charged with three felonies: fleeing in a motor vehicle, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and obstruction of the legal process. Grimm was charged with two gross misdemeanors — fourth-degree assault of a peace officer and obstruction of the legal process — and three misdemeanors: fourth-degree driving while intoxicated, failure to stop for an accident to property and reckless driving.
If convicted of all charges, Grimm faces a maximum of 17 years in prison and $38,000 in fines.