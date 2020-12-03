On Tuesday, Dec. 15, the Scott Soil and Water Conservation District will lead a conservation on best homeowner strategies for winter maintenance.
Snow is a fact of life in Minnesota and residents have gotten used to managing it with snow blowers, shovels, and road salt, according to a news release from the district. But salt and other deicers are doing more harm than just rusting the bottom of cars, the release said.
Salt’s two main chemical components are sodium and chloride. Studies show that chloride from road salt in the winter is having negative effects on aquatic life and chloride is considered a permanent pollutant, the release said. This means that there is no feasible way to remove it from water once it has dissolved. One teaspoon of salt contains enough chloride to permanently pollute five gallons of water.
There are some steps that could help. At an upcoming webinar, the Scott SWCD will:
- Explain components of common deicers and their limitations.
- Discuss proper road salt usage and its impact on water quality.
- Brainstorm new strategies attendees can do at home to save money and the environment.
The free Zoom webinar runs from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Register by calling 952-492-5448 or online at Eventbrite.com.