Every couple of years the Federal Emergency Management Association, or FEMA, reassesses the floodplains in Scott County to make sure flood maps are up to date.
The goal of the maps is to identify homes that may be affected by future flooding disasters and ensure they have protection in the event of a crisis, as required by federal law.
Although citywide flood elevations now are close to what they were four years ago, per this year’s FEMA data, some homes are part of the floodplain that have not been in the past, said City Engineer Mike Waltman.
About 200 Jordan homes were added to the FEMA flood maps this year, Waltman said.
“There’s certainly different degrees to which they’re in the floodplain,” said Waltman. “For some of them it’s only touching a few feet of the edge of their property, others it’s covering their entire property. So we say 200, but there’s a lot of variation within there as to the degree to which they’re affected.”
Even in areas where FEMA has determined that risks are ambiguous, flood insurance is generally still required.
Notification
Affected residents should have already received a letter notifying them that they are part of the floodplain now and encouraging them to consider their options.
In response to the recent changes, the city is offering to help eliminate or alleviate the costs of flood insurance for many whose property falls on the map, Waltman said.
“Really anybody that has a flood depth that’s estimated less than about three feet we should be able to help in one way or another,” said Waltman.
On Nov. 30, the city held several resident engagement sessions to address the community’s questions and concerns.
“It’s kind of been this catalyst for a community-based effort to help reduce the cost for them,” Waltman said.
While it’s not mandatory to participate in the city’s program, citizens can elect to do so through the end of the year. The city will conduct survey work and documentation in the first couple of months of 2020 for those who choose to do so.
The new maps will officially be effective in February 2021.
Securing insurance
Jordan insurance agent Sharon Velishek said she is concerned that not all the Jordan residents that need to purchase flood insurance now are paying attention to the city’s notices.
“If they don’t pay attention to the letter they get and just throw it away, which I’ve heard some people doing, they’re going to be stuck in a floodplain,” Velishek said. “And then when they want to sell their house, the person buying their house is going to be forced into buying flood insurance, and flood insurance is very expensive.”
Though the costs to insure vary depending on home value, Velishek said in her experience it ranges from $2,000 to $4,000 per year, which is “a lot of money.”
With the changes, Velishek said she’s concerned not all homeowners will be able to pay for insurance that’s now required.
Flood insurance requirements also have the potential to impact whether or not people want to move to Jordan in coming years, especially as floods seem to get more intense each spring.
Velishek has lived in Jordan since the 1950s, and though she hasn’t personally seen a lot of claims relating to flood damage, she thinks it’s “only a matter of time.”
“Even though people don’t like to do what the government tells them to do, really, this is you know, ultimately helping them. It’s not gonna hurt them,” said Velishek.
Waltman said residents who still have questions about the changes are encouraged to tune in to the Nov. 30 resident engagement sessions for their part of town, which were recorded and archived on the city’s website under the city council meetings tab at jordanmn.gov.
For more information visit bit.ly/2JKrkmB, or reach out to jordanfloodmapping@bolton-menk.com with property-specific questions.
“Obviously it’s not the most exciting news to hear about your property,” said Waltman. “But we’re here to help and try to figure out the best path forward.”