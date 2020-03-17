The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community's casino and hotel properties have postponed performances until at least April and made other changes to keep patrons farther apart from each other, but they haven't closed amid the coronavirus outbreak, the community said Monday.
The buffet, spa, valet, pool and self-service beverage stations have all shut down at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel and Little Six Casino. The casino is implementing social distancing throughout its gaming areas and restaurants.
Blackjack tables are limited to three seats per table and bingo sessions are capped at 250 guests and team members. Players are being encouraged to sit with family and friends while leaving one seat open between them and other guests.
At the remaining open restaurants, servers are being told to use only rolled silverware, delivering drinks in disposable cups and increasing the distance between tables.
The SMSC announced Wednesday, March 18, that bus routes to Brooklyn Park, Blaine, Minneapolis, St. Paul, Waseca, North Mankato and St. Cloud are suspended until further notice. The Mystic Express route from the Mall of America is being limited to 25 passengers per bus.
"Mystic Lake and Little Six are owned by the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, a sovereign Native American tribe. Its leaders are actively and deliberatively working on these issues," the community said in a statement.
"This started with increasing our rigorous cleaning protocols and now includes the recent closure of select operations that we have deemed to be at the highest risk during this time."
The decision follows an announcement by Gov. Tim Walz ordering a shutdown of all non-essential entertainment venues under state jurisdiction by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The community's statement said that even with scaled back services, the community employs thousands of people who "depend on their benefits and income to support themselves and their families."
The community made other changes across its operations.
Hot food service will stop at all the Shakopee Dakota Convenience Stores after Tuesday, and classes at Mazopiya and Dakotah! Sport and Fitness have been halted. The Hocokata Ti community center remains open, but buttons and touch screens are off limits.