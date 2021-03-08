Car vaccination
Buy Now

Jeff Gustafson prepares to vaccinate someone outside at Shakopee's Canterbury Park. The service is offered to those with lowered mobility or who need to stay inside their vehicles.

 Jeff Gustafson prepares to vaccinate someone outside at Shakopee’s Canterbury Park. The service is offered to those with lowered mobility or who need to stay inside their vehicles.

COVID-19 vaccines are available for seniors aged 65 and older living in Scott County on Thursday, March 11, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Canterbury Park Expo Center in Shakopee.

An appointment is required to receive the vaccine.

To register, residents can visit https://gis.co.scott.mn.us/publichealth/vaccinate.html, or the can call the Scott County COVID Hotline at 952-818-3730. Residents can send an email to covid@co.scott.mn.us if assistance is needed.

More clinics will be scheduled for other groups as more vaccine doses become available, according to the county health department. 

Tags

Events