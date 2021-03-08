COVID-19 vaccines are available for seniors aged 65 and older living in Scott County on Thursday, March 11, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Canterbury Park Expo Center in Shakopee.
An appointment is required to receive the vaccine.
To register, residents can visit https://gis.co.scott.mn.us/publichealth/vaccinate.html, or the can call the Scott County COVID Hotline at 952-818-3730. Residents can send an email to covid@co.scott.mn.us if assistance is needed.
More clinics will be scheduled for other groups as more vaccine doses become available, according to the county health department.