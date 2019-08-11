Minnesota's Largest Candy Store near Jordan took a lighthearted approach to social media in the hours after a vehicle apparently crashed through the store's building.
"Ok, well maybe you heard that after the store was long closed for the evening, there was an accident...," the store posted to its Facebook page Sunday. "We're happy to say that everyone is ok. But what about the chocolate?!"
Photographs posted to Facebook show a portion of the signature yellow fence that lines the property lying flat on the ground, a large hole in one of the building's walls and candy and boxes strewn about on the floor.
The post went on to say that 80% of the chocolate table was untouched in the crash. "#Stillgotit" the store posted.
Some commenters took a similarly silly approach, suggesting that someone got a sweet tooth after hours or the driver was after the store's rhubarb pies. Many said they were glad no one was hurt.
The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating an injury crash at the site that occurred early Sunday morning, at 1:08 a.m., according to a crash report. The crash involved a two-vehicle collision near Highway 169 and Delaware Avenue with one of the vehicles running into the candy store.
Updated at 9:16 p.m. Sunday.