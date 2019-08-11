Candy store crash

A vehicle crashed into Minnesota's Largest Candy Store during the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 11. 

 Courtesy Minnesota's Largest Candy Store

Minnesota's Largest Candy Store near Jordan took a lighthearted approach to social media in the hours after a vehicle apparently crashed through the store's building. 

"Ok, well maybe you heard that after the store was long closed for the evening, there was an accident...," the store posted to its Facebook page Sunday. "We're happy to say that everyone is ok. But what about the chocolate?!" 

Photographs posted to Facebook show a portion of the signature yellow fence that lines the property lying flat on the ground, a large hole in one of the building's walls and candy and boxes strewn about on the floor. 

The post went on to say that 80% of the chocolate table was untouched in the crash. "#Stillgotit" the store posted.

Some commenters took a similarly silly approach, suggesting that someone got a sweet tooth after hours or the driver was after the store's rhubarb pies. Many said they were glad no one was hurt. 

Candy store crash

A submitted photo from Reliable Recovery 24 Hour Towing, which removed the vehicle from the scene, shows the scene of the crash. 

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating an injury crash at the site that occurred early Sunday morning, at 1:08 a.m., according to a crash report. The crash involved a two-vehicle collision near Highway 169 and Delaware Avenue with one of the vehicles running into the candy store. 

Updated at 9:16 p.m. Sunday. 

Tags

Digital content coordinator

Rachel Minske is the digital content coordinator at Southwest News Media. She's passionate about in-depth reporting and digital audiences. Rachel is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and enjoys cooking, running and exploring Minnesota.

Events

Recommended for you