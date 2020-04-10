Verizon is looking to expand wireless service in the area by offering to build a 190-foot monopole tower on city property near the water silo east of Highway 21 near downtown Jordan in exchange for reduced or forgone monthly lease payments.
The wireless provider's site developer, KGI Wireless, approached city staff with the proposal, which would allow the city to lease space on the monopole to other wireless providers. Verizon currently does not rent any space on the 90-foot water silo, which hosts equipment from other providers.
City Attorney Brian Wisdorf estimated at an April 6 city council meeting that the cost of the monopole is $111,000-120,000, based on calculations of the reduced rent-payments proposed by Verizon. City Administrator Tom Nikunen said the average monthly lease for providers on the water silo is $1,750.
"The city forgoes the rent receipt over X amount of months until the cost of the pole is recouped by Verizon," Wisdorf said.
City council members had difficulty Monday night finding any benefit for the city in the proposal.
"We'd be giving up a revenue stream to pay for their tower," Councilman Jeremy Goebel said. "They're selling it as we could make money off of it, but if all the other people already have a setup on our water tower I don't understand how we'd be benefiting from that — we'd be shifting it from our water tower to this tower. I see absolutely zero benefit to us, other than light pollution which is a negative."
Councilman Robert Whipps asked why Verizon wasn't interested in leasing space on the nearby water silo.
"I don't see supporting having a bunch of lights in our skyline if there is already room for them on another water tower," Whipps said. "When we run out of room that may be a conversation we need to have."
Whipps was also concerned about the impact of inflation on reduced lease payments, but Wisdorf said such agreements are usually structured in five-year terms to account for inflation.
City staff was directed to express the council's concerns and disinterest with the current proposal in future talks with Verizon representatives. Wisdorf mentioned the wireless provider may come to the table with other options in the future.
"If the monopole doesn't work, I think they may be looking at one of our other water towers for purposes of placing their facilities on it," Wisdorf said.