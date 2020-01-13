A project designed to increase Jordan’s sewer capacity is scheduled to be completed later this year, extending a 42-inch sewer pipe to potential commercial and industrial businesses along Highway 169.
Upon completion, the Southwest Interceptor will extend 2.5 miles from one-third of a mile east of Delaware Avenue on the north side of Union Pacific railroad tracks down to the city’s wastewater treatment facility on Syndicate Street.
Currently, space along Highway 169 and County Road 9 is not receiving sewer service. The interceptor is designed to serve at least an additional 4,800 acres of land, serving Jordan until the population is more than 30,000 people.
“All the homes and all the development that we’re going to see, 50-60% of that is going to be serviced by this major sewer pipe,” City Adminstrator Tom Nikunen said. “We plan our water and sewer systems and our streets based on what we think we’re going to need in the future, so we can plan the sizing and locations of water towers and use our money in the most efficient way possible.”
The project is also expected to substantially relieve stress on downtown sewer lines and prevent backups and possible basement flooding in that area.
“There’s been a lot of growth, and all (the sewer) goes downhill to First Street,” Nikunen said. “When we had the flooding in 2014, the pipe through that area was at 85-95% capacity ... the current usage had the pipe almost full and if that gets full, we could have sewer in the basements in this area. We don’t want that.”
The first phase of the project, totaling $6.5 million, began in 2017 and included the reconstruction of Valley View Road.
“We acquired easements from about 20 different properties and it went almost all the way to the Jordan Tap Room,” Nikunen said.
The second phase, expected to cost $3.1 million, will continue south near Delaware Avenue and curve back east toward the city. Work on the project is expected to begin in a few months and be completed later this year.
Both phases are funded by sewer revenue, Nikunen said. Debt payments have been structured for both phases to avoid a significant impact on sewer rates.
“We’re not going to see an increase in sewer rates based on this project,” Nikunen said.
The debt is expected to be payed off in 15 years.