A Jordan dog has been missing for almost two months, but armed with a group of tireless volunteers, the dog's owners are still looking to bring her home.
Roger and Laurie McBride first brought Georgia, a black poodle mix, into their home in 2017. For the last three years, they said, Georgia's been a highlight of their home life.
"She brings a lot of light and energy to our house," Laurie said. "We're empty-nesters so she's a big part of the activity of our house at this point in our lives."
But their house has been much quieter since Feb. 27, when Georgia went missing during a walk on the Minnesota River trail in Jordan.
"She unexpectedly bolted and sprinted away and didn't return," Laurie said. "It never, ever happened that way before."
The McBrides said they would often take the young dog on walks to burn off energy. Their theory is she was chasing something, possibly a coyote.
"She often would chase a squirrel up a tree and then bark at the tree ... that didn't happen that day, it was different," Laurie said.
Having never lost a dog before, the McBrides were surprised to discover a network of dedicated individuals who help find lost dogs around the metro. They first contacted the Retrievers, a Minneapolis-based volunteer organization that assists in searching for lost dogs.
"They were very helpful early on in giving us some initial ideas," Roger said.
After a couple days, the owners turned their focus to a more local group, START for Dogs (Search, Track and Retrieval), who specifically serve the west and southwest metro, including Jordan, Shakopee, Chaska, Chanhassen and Lake Minnetonka areas. The organization was started by Niki Taylor, a former Retrievers volunteer, and is staffed by several other former Retreivers.
"They are real boots-on-the-ground people," Roger said. "It's incredible when they find out there is a missing dog. They go to great lengths to help us find her and put together signs and flyers."
When START gets a new call, the first thing Taylor does is consult with the dog-owner to understand the circumstances of their disappearance and ask if there have been any sightings. They use that information to fill out and distribute pre-made signs.
"We get signs deployed in intersections and in the area of flight and sightings just to make everyone aware there is a lost dog in the area,' Taylor said.
Once the signs are up, they start placing food at the point of flight, along with the dog's bedding, toys and owner's clothing.
"That's going to be a familiar scent to them, even if the dog hasn't been in the home in very long, it's going to be a recognizable scent," Taylor said.
Motion-activated trail cameras are placed near the food and transmit photos to Taylor's phone anytime something moves in the area.
"They set the camera up and we'd come every day to fill her bowl in hopes that she'll to come back," Laurie said.
With START volunteers offering help, the McBrides were freed up to marshal other resources and spread awareness of Georgia's disappearance.
"Within the first several days we put out, through rural mailings and handouts, a couple thousand flyers," Roger said. "We had some mailed to homes up and down the river through the post office and we put up signs all over town. My son and I have made over 100 signs out of poster board with wooden frames."
Other individuals offered to fly drones over areas, specifically in Carver County, that are difficult to traverse. Their daughter, who is in the mounted reserve in Utah, came over with several other mounted reserve colleagues to search the area on horseback. The McBrides also recalled meeting a grandmother who drove around to look for Georgia while her granddaughter napped in the car.
"These are all total strangers, people we had no connection with up until that point, and they were very gracious and willing to help," Roger said. "I think there is a real, innate goodness in people. You don't see it much in our day-to-day work, but you see it with people helping others with a flat tire on the side of the road, or helping carry groceries out of the store — just kind acts to help people out. We've been the recipients of that with this lost dog — we've seen it in droves."
Moving ahead, the McBrides say they're going to take a more strategic approach in screening and responding to calls. They estimate they've already put 1,000 hours into searching for Georgia.
"This has been exhausting, absolutely exhausting — emotionally and physically," Roger said. "It gets to the point where you're like 'what can we do to make the best use of our time, given the fact we don't have any real solid leads?'"
After this amount of time, Taylor said the best thing to do in the case of a possible sighting is to take a photo or make a call to START, because a dog that's been isolated for a long time enters "survival mode" and will fear humans — even if they seek food or shelter.
"A lost dog is going to go into survival mode within about 24 hours," Taylor said.
For Taylor, Georgia is one of more than 20 cases her organization has taken up since the start of the year. But the veteran tracker has seen dogs retrieved after disappearing for upwards of 100 days, so, like the McBride's, she still holds out hope Georgia will return.
"Dogs are super resourceful and very resilient, they're a lot smarter than people give them credit for," Taylor said. "We don't have any indication that Georgia's no longer with us. There's a chance she's loose, there's a chance someone may have taken her in — there are a lot of possibilities."