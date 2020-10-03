St. John the Baptist Catholic Church held a scaled down Fall Festival Sept. 20 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the community still turned out to support it, according to a news release from organizers.
A farmers' market attracted many donations and buyers who quickly emptied the shelves of pumpkins, apples, baked goods, potatoes, tomatoes, and a large variety of other goodies and plants.
Almost 700 chicken picnic dinners were served through the curbside system that was set up, which was about half the number served in previous years when the full ham and chicken dinner was available.
A large number of raffle winners were chosen at the conclusion of the event.
The Jackpot drawing winners were: Mamie Busch, $5,000; Ridges at Sand Creek, $3,000; Myron and Deb Pauly, $2,000.
Other winners were: Quilt raffle, Sheila Stahler; cart of goodies, Mike Mahoney; 50/50 $2,000 prize, Jim and Chris Schwingler; meat raffle 1, Cindy Stang; meat raffle 2, Anna Unger; meat raffle 3, Marlene Mullin; meat raffle 4, Cinda Smith; meat raffle 5 extra bonus pack, Dennis Schneider.
There were also 75 additional prizes donated by local businesses and parishioners for a general raffle.