A New Market Township woman has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault and second-degree intentional attempted murder, the Scott County Sheriff's Office said Friday.
According to the sheriff’s office, dispatchers received a call around 12:25 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, requesting medical assistance for an unresponsive woman at a residence on Livery Lane in New Market Township.
Inside the residence, deputies and firefighters found a 69-year-old woman who was unresponsive and had serious injuries. She remained in critical condition at M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville on Friday.
The 33-year-old suspect, who was living at the same residence and made the call requesting help, was taken into custody without incident and brought to the Scott County Jail on suspicion of the two charges, the sheriff's office reported.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating with assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.