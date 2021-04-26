On April 19, five representatives from the city of Jordan participated in a groundbreaking ceremony for the infrastructure improvements along Highway 282 and Creek Lane, along with representatives from Scott County and the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The improvements will include some pavement reconstruction, drainage and sidewalk improvements and the addition of a third lane to Creek Lane between El Dorado Drive and Triangle Lane. A major feature of the project will be the addition of a single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Highway 282 and Creek Lane, which will help address the crash and safety concern at this intersection for traffic coming off the highway.
Construction officially kicked off last week, and will continue throughout the summer and early fall.
Mayor Mike Franklin commented at an April 19 Jordan City Council meeting that they’re excited to get the project underway.
“As difficult as it will be to have that disruption in traffic it will be an amazing first step when it’s over,” Franklin said.
For project updates, visit the City of Jordan’s engineering website, jordanmnengineering.com.