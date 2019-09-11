Updated at 9:47 a.m. Wednesday.
A 74-year-old man was killed in a grain bin incident Tuesday in Faxon Township, approximately five miles west of Belle Plaine, according to a news release from the Sibley County Sheriff's Office.
The man was unloading soybeans from a grain bin at a farm off State Highway 25. He was inside the grain bin at the time and became trapped and engulfed in the soybeans, according to the release. Sheriff's deputies and other emergency personnel were called to the scene at 3:12 p.m. Tuesday and cut open the side of the bin to release grain to attempt to remove the man. The man's body was located about an hour after first responders arrived on scene.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death is under investigation and an autopsy will be performed by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.
The victim's identity is being withheld, pending family notification.
Belle Plaine Fire Chief Steve Otto told the Jordan Independent Tuesday emergency personnel experienced some challenges in locating the victim. Some responders entering the grain bin using harnesses to help locate the victim, according to scanner traffic. At some points, first responders were using shovels and a grain vacuum to move material.
Otto added that fire district has not experienced a grain bin incident in recent memory.
The Sibley County Sheriff's Office was assisted on scene by the Belle Plaine Fire Department, Green Isle Fire Department, Hamburg Fire Department, Cologne Fire Department, Jordan Fire Department, Victoria Fire Department, Ridgeview Medical Center Ambulance and North Memorial Air Care.