Each year the Minnesota State High School League recognizes outstanding high school juniors with the ExCEL award, or Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership award.
High school juniors who are active in school activities, leaders in their schools and demonstrate a strong commitment to community service are eligible.
This year, Isaac Young and Emily Randolph were Jordan's recipients of the award, according to a Dec. 11 release from the Jordan Public Schools' activities department.
Young is a member of the cross country, basketball and track and field teams, and he's also a member of the choir. In terms of community service, Young volunteers in a number of areas including the summer track camp, an intro to education class, the public library, and the children’s ministry at Hosanna Church.
Randolph plays tennis and is also a member of the speech team, as well as a member of band. Out in the community, she is a first grade reading and math tutor, a tennis camp instructor, and a library volunteer.
A full list of the 2020-21 recipients of the ExCEL award can be found at bit.ly/2W4RFOS.