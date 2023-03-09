Jordan’s Nickel Open Fund raised $13,000 at their Bean Bag Tournament at Ridges at Sand Creek.
Over 150 people attended the tournament on Feb. 25 at Ridges at Sand Creek, now in its sixth year. This year’s tournament theme was Mardi Gras, with the big auction item a trip to New Orleans. The community came together to help bring awareness to mental health issues.
Bruce and Lori Hustad started the Nickel Open Fund after their son, Nick, lost his battle with mental illness. The fund was created out of their want to make a difference and bring awareness to the issues that people like their son face. In the six years they’ve been hosting the Bean Bag Tournament and the Golf Tournament, the Nickel Open Fund has raised over $200,000 for mental health awareness.
Bruce Hunstad, the chairman of the Nickel Open Fund, said what made this event so successful is that it helps bring the community together for a good cause.
“We have a really good support group in Jordan, they’re unbelievable people,” Hunstad said. “A lot of people, when you ask them, they have no problem wanting to support and come out to things like this.”
Hunstad also said that having the bean bag tournament midwinter helps.
“I know what’s been working really well for us is having it midwinter; a lot of people have said that they need a little bit of midwinter break,” Hunstad said.
The Nickel Open Fund partners with NAMI, the National Alliance for Mental Illness, and NAMI Minnesota Director Sue Abderholden often comes to speak at their fundraisers. The Nickel Open Fund also partners with Soulshine, Dave’s Compass of Hope, the Parrish Family Fund and Jordan’s Dollars for Scholars.
The next fundraiser will be the Nickel Open Golf Tournament which will be Saturday, June 24 at Ridges at Sand Creek. More information can be found on the Nickel Open Fund website.