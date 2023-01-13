Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen and Scott County Attorney Ron Hocevar have both identified mental health issues as being major concerns going into their new terms.
Next month, a long-awaited program should be up and running to help address those concerns.
Through grant funding, Scott County, along with the cities of Shakopee and Savage, will have social workers embedded into their law enforcement departments to help address mental health issues as they arise in public.
Human Services Director Pam Selvig, whose office will be overseeing the program known as “coordinated response,” also agreed with Hocevar and Hennen’s assessments.
“I think our hope and our goal is really to get folks up and connected to other services and other supports before needing some of those deep-end services,” Selvig said.
What she means by “deep-end services” is when community members get to the point where a prepetition screening occurs, which is the beginning of the civil commitment process.
In 2019, 59 such screenings took place in Scott County. By Dec. 16, 2022, 116 had taken place.
“Those are kind of our deepest end cases,” Selvig said.
Selvig also pointed to the number of mental health assessments that have occurred for inmates in the Scott County Jail, noting that it has increased significantly in the last two years.
She said the hope is to see less civil commitment processes make their way through the courts, or to see less mental health help needed when people are in jail.
“If we can get to some of those folks sooner, perhaps we can decrease the trajectory... we have been seeing in that area,” Selvig said.
A different approach
Unlike coresponders, which have mental health professionals respond to calls with officers, Hennen said the county tried to go with a different approach.
With their approach, Hennen said it would allow professionals at the station who can either respond to an active call or follow-up after to help determine how to best address the issue.
For example, Hennen said it may be a matter of someone having a medication adjustment prior to an incident, or someone who may be in need of housing or other resources.
It’s an area that Hennen, Selvig and other officials have agreed is lacking in Scott County.
“This is truly kind of where we are seeing that gap in our system now,” Selvig said.
Funding, possible expansion
She said Shakopee and Savage will be using funds received from opioid lawsuit settlements. For the coordinated response program, Shakopee and Savage will each be required to pay approximately $82,000 in 2024, with the cost increasing about $3,000 a year until 2027.
“Those cities are bringing some resources to the table as well to help sustain this program,” Selvig said.
Shakopee Police Chief Jeff Tate said he is “extremely excited to get this partnership off the ground.”
“We have been talking about it for a long time now and to see a light at the end of the tunnel is exciting. This partnership will enhance our service and make our departments more efficient,” Tate said.
While the program will include just these three agencies for now, Selvig said she isn’t ruling out that other law enforcement departments may join.
“I think our long range hope or goal would be to be able to serve other parts of the county, as well,” she said.