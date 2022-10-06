Each election period we are faced with decisions about who to vote for. All too often, we are stuck wading through half-truths and scary stories about what can happen if you elect the other guy. I felt compelled to write a short note to give a personal recommendation for Ben Bakeberg for the Minnesota House of Representatives.
As a parent of five, I can tell you that I take elections very seriously and consider what it will mean for my family and the future of my community. I know the strong values that Ben personally holds, and to me those values mean so much because he doesn’t just say it—he actually lives it.
As our middle school principal, Ben has been able to lead and teach those very same values to the children of Jordan. I’ve been witness to it; you can truly see the students’ clear respect for Mr. Bakeberg. They are listening and learning from him in a way that’s truly impressive.
Our community is better for it as those very same kids grow to be leaders and contributors in our society. In a world that so often feels void of honesty and integrity, I strongly endorse Ben Bakeberg to help make Minnesota a better state for our children as our state representative.
Jeremy Goebel
Jordan