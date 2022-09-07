Who is Alicia Donahue? She is the DFL-endorsed candidate running for Senate District 54. She shares of her roles as a wife and stepparent, but I believe her role as a social worker is what makes her most qualified to be our next state senator.
As a trained social worker myself, I know first-hand the strengths Alicia will bring to the Legislature once elected. To be an effective social worker, it is imperative that you are an active listener, that you can find common ground with others and that you are also able to identify solutions to pressing issues.
These same attributes are what make a successful senator. Alicia is eager to bring her understanding of social issues and their impact on Minnesotans to the Capitol; she is ready to fight to improve the quality of life for all Minnesotans.
Early voting begins Sept. 23, and I hope you join me in supporting Alicia!
Rachel Bryant
Shakopee