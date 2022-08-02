The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association is the largest association representing public safety professionals in the state of Minnesota.
We’re writing to urge your support and vote for Sen. Eric Pratt in the primary election on Aug. 9. The MPPOA wholeheartedly endorses Eric because he is an exceptional advocate for the citizens in the district.
Pratt is a champion of our public safety officials and first responders. He stands against attempts to defund and dismantle the police, and he promotes public safety legislation that keeps communities safe. Pratt authored a bill increasing funding for probation and supervised release services, along with his committed support of other important public safety solutions.
Please join us in supporting Sen. Pratt in the primary election on Aug. 9.
Brian Peters
Executive Director
Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association