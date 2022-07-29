Last weekend's multi-vehicle accident at Highway 169 and 282 provided yet another horrific reminder about why a solution to that interchange is so critical for our community. If you agree, then it naturally follows that the elected officials that you send to solve the problem matter--a lot. Patient, persistent, and serious people are needed.
In my opinion, this latest crash provides a violent, horrifying punctuation point as to why we need Eric Pratt back in the state Senate next year. Sen. Pratt's leadership in the Senate to prioritize this intersection has been impressive, to say the least. But with the job left undone last session due to election year politics outside Pratt’s control, our window is closing quickly.
American politics was designed to reward long-term stability over instant gratification. While frustrating, that’s a very good feature. Like any job, once you're hired, learning how to navigate the system can take time. Changing the system from within takes even more effort and leadership, but patient leadership ultimately prevails. Eric Pratt has shown that leadership again and again.
Stable. Serious. Persistent. Community Focused. Successful. Principled. These are qualities that are needed in politics today more than anytime in my memory. Eric Pratt has these qualities in spades. In my opinion, Scott County residents would regret losing him as our champion.
Please vote today, or at any time up to and including Primary Election Day, Aug. 9. And when you do, please vote for Eric Pratt for Minnesota Senate.
Mike Franklin
Jordan