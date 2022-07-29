Tuesday, Aug. 9, is primary election day, and I will be going to the polls to support Sen. Eric Pratt. The primary determines who will be on the ballot in November, and I want Sen. Pratt representing the Republicans so he can get reelected to serve Shakopee, Prior Lake and Jordan, as well as Louisville, Jackson, Sand Creek, and Spring Lake Townships.
Sen. Pratt began representing us in the Minnesota Senate in 2013 after I retired from that position. He has worked hard in a divided Legislature to make life affordable for Minnesotans, create quality education for students, and keep our communities safe. He is conservative and sensible. One of his finest attributes is his willingness to listen before acting or reacting. He has the ability to see the bigger picture and works well with others to deliver positive results for Scott County.
His seniority in the Senate has allowed him to serve as chair of the Jobs and Economic Growth Committee. He has worked to reduce income tax and state taxes on Social Security, provide funding for transportation projects in our area, and help businesses pay their unemployment debt following the pandemic.
In the primary, you decide which one of the political parties you will vote for-- Minnesota does not have a party registration. Your choice is private. You may vote now by absentee or vote Aug. 9. Don’t let just a small group of activists decide who will be on our ballot in November. Choose wisely. Choose Eric Pratt.
Claire Robling
Jordan (Spring Lake Township)