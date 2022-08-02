Nurse Natalie Barnes has my vote on Aug. 9 because I know change is needed and change starts at home.
I know I am not alone when I say I am beyond frustrated with what has become of a state we once loved. Almost every local business has “Help Wanted” signs and/or limited hours. Crime has gotten out of control, and we no longer feel safe going to places we once loved. Inflation has skyrocketed, and many families are having to make tough decisions. Many parents no longer have trust in the public school system.
Change is needed! We cannot expect change to happen if we keep the same people in office!
Nurse Natalie Barnes made it clear to the delegates at the endorsing convention that she is the change District 54 needs! Most delegates, including myself, did not know who she was before the convention. Nurse Natalie earned 62.5% of the delegates' votes on the very first ballot because we knew change will not happen if we keep our current representation.
Natalie is a mom of four and a nurse of 27 years. She has been a fighter for her kids and patients and is ready to be a fighter for the people of District 54!
Minnesota needs to be resuscitated, and who better to do it than Nurse Natalie! If you are like me, and beyond frustrated with what is happening in Minnesota, vote on Aug. 9. Vote for change! Vote for Natalie Barnes!
Janelle Laurent
Shakopee