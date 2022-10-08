Almost all of the judicial elections in Minnesota are already over. In past elections, you may have noticed when voting for judges that almost no judges have anyone running against them. Normally, when we vote we expect to see at least two candidates on the ballot so that we have a choice. Some elections have several candidates to choose from. In elections for governor, senator, representative and secretary of state, we see political parties designated, so for some people that is enough.
For our third branch of government, the judicial branch, the voting is listed as nonpartisan in Minnesota. Most of us, we assume, want a judge who interprets the law and rules fairly in each case. We expect judges to be unbiased and not beholding to any politician or political party.
There are 106 seats for judges up for election this year. There are two Supreme Court seats with no choices. There are 10 Appeals Court seats with no choices. There are 94 District Court seats with only one choice out of the 94 seats statewide. That seat is in the first judicial district and seated in the Scott County Government Center in Shakopee.
On voting ballots this year one of the candidates for judge will be labeled “incumbent.” Judges in Minnesota are supposed to be nonpartisan, but almost all of those labeled as incumbents were initially appointed by a partisan politician. In just the past few years the current governor has already appointed 66 district court judges and the previous governor appointed 162 district court judges. Almost no judges were initially elected during these years.
So this year, take time to turn over your ballot and pay attention to the election of judges because judicial elections matter.
Tom Hanson
Prior Lake