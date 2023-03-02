The water tower by Spirit Hill Cemetery will be getting a new coat of paint this summer.
Built in 1970, the “Sunset Tower” is the oldest of Jordan’s three water towers. The water tower will be painted with the city’s logo and also receive needed upgrades and repairs. Work on the tower could start as soon as April depending on weather conditions and last for about three months.
Back in July, the city council finalized four repaint options for the public to give feedback on. People overwhelmingly chose option four–the tower painted white with the city logo. The city approved going forward with that design in September and sought contract bids.
Tanksco Inc. of Fort Worth, Texas won the contract coming in at $389,850; less than the $600,000 the city had budgeted for this phase of the project. The city had originally budgeted for around $600,000-$700,000 with all costs including needed repairs and upgrades.
Those upgrades include new LED lighting, repairs to the perimeter fence, and improved and safer ladder access to the tower. Upgrades to the water control mechanisms of the tower will be made at this time as well.
While work happens, the tower will not be holding water. It was noted during discussion between commissioners at a Parks and Recreation meeting in January that if this summer is as dry as last summer, there could be lawn watering restrictions put in place because of the reduced water capacity of the city.