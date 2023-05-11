The Jordan Police Department has published its yearly crime statistics for 2022, which show an overall decrease in reports over 2021.
There was a decrease of 24% in reported crimes and a 9% decrease in calls compared with 2021. Reported crimes continue their general downward trend that has been occurring since at least 2016, which is as far as the current reporting statistics go. The number of calls was near the average the department receives in a year.
The biggest proportion of the reports were DUI crimes, which constituted 23% of crimes reported. The next biggest categories — larceny/theft, assault, vandalism and narcotics — made between made up around 12% of crime reports each.
”We’re pretty close to pre-COVID levels of crime,” Jordan Police Chief Brett Empey said. “Part 1 Crimes (violent crimes such as murder or vehicle theft) is down and at pre-COVID levels, which is good to see.”
There were 47 reports of Part 1 crimes in 2022, which is the lowest number recorded since 2016. The average number of Part 1 crimes reported to Jordan is around 67, which includes both the lower pre-pandemic numbers and higher numbers during the height of the pandemic.
Due to the challenging job market for police officers, the Jordan Police Department had been down a patrol officer. The department hired Matthew Brandt, who previously worked for the Belle Plaine Police Department, to fill its open position. He has 20 years of law enforcement experience. The city council approved his employment in April.
Meanwhile, Officer Trenton Silbernagel has been working as a school resource officer for Jordan Public Schools since September.