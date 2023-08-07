A warrant has been issued for a Crystal man who has been charged in a string of package thefts in Prior Lake.
Montral Gomez Winfield, 40, has been charged with six counts of mail theft in, according to a criminal complaint filed in Scott County District Court.
Winfield was allegedly involved in the thefts from front porches of homes around the neighborhoods that border the west side of The Wilds Golf Course. According to court documents, Winfield has allegedly stolen $560 worth of packages since early June.
Through surveillance cameras from Mystic Lake and doorbell cameras, police were able to identify and connect Winfield with the thefts, according to the complaint. He is described as Hispanic and wears blue Nike shoes. For many of the incidents, Winfield allegedly drove a Black Toyota Rav4. He would pick up the packages from the front porch and put them into the vehicle. According to the complaint, the packages were stolen in the middle of the day after they had been delivered.
The latest incident allegedly happened July 25 when a man matching Winfield’s description stole a package worth $200 from a Wild Ridge residence. Home security cameras recorded Winfield’s vehicle at the residence. The other incidents have followed a similar pattern.
Efforts to contact Winfield have been unsuccessful, authorities said. In Minnesota, mail theft can carry a penalty of three years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine.