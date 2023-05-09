The Jordan post office is collecting food donations for the annual stamp out hunger drive.
This Saturday, May 13, residents can leave a bag of non-perishable food next to their mailbox and the mail carriers will pick it up while on on their routes. Residents should be receiving a post card this week with details.
Since 1993, the U.S. Postal Service, National of Rural Letter Carriers’ Association and the National Association of Letter Carriers have collected food for hunger relief in communities throughout the country.