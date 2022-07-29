Incumbent state Sen. Eric Pratt and Natalie Barnes, a nurse and first-time candidate from Prior Lake, will face off for the Republican nomination for Senate District 54 in an Aug. 9 primary.
Pratt, a Prior Lake resident and familiar face in the community, has served three terms in the Minnesota Senate and chairs the Jobs and Economic Growth Finance and Policy Committee. He also serves on the board of directors of St. Gertrude’s Health and Rehabilitation Center in Shakopee and once served on the Prior Lake-Savage School Board, among other activities.
Yet he finds himself without the Republican Party’s endorsement, running against a newcomer with a catchy nickname, “Nurse Natalie,” that her supporters use for shorthand.
Earlier this year, the Scott County GOP endorsed Barnes in a surprise move that her supporters hailed as a sign that voters want change. Pratt’s backers claim the endorsement was decided by a small group of people at a poorly attended convention.
The ill feelings from that endorsement process have lingered as the Scott County GOP subsequently censured Pratt, accusing him of allegedly breaking a promise to abide by the endorsement process. A censure is a public rebuke or expression of disapproval.
In a news release, the party said Pratt “cavalierly dismissed” the will of the delegates and alternates at the convention by deciding to run in a primary.
Pratt rejected that in a news release response, arguing that primaries are “common in the political process” and that running in one does not warrant a censure. His campaign added: “Unfortunately, the Scott County GOP board would rather accuse a candidate of dividing the local party instead of promoting a political event that all constituents can participate in.”
The primary winner will face Democrat Alicia Donahue in the November general election.
Pratt, in phone a phone interview with the American, said he still has a lot to accomplish as senator, such as eliminating taxes on social security benefits for senior citizens, working with law enforcement agencies and bringing businesses back to Minnesota.
Rather than issuing rebate checks with the state surplus, as some lawmakers have advocated, he would rather provide tax breaks “for families and seniors that are struggling.”
Pratt also said he wants to help more Minnesotans find work. “We’re still 120,000 people fewer in the workforce than pre-pandemic,” he said.
Barnes first got a taste of politics when her oldest son was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called PANDAS. She soon realized all of her children had the condition and quickly became an advocate for families who were seeking answers.
According to Barnes’ website, she championed a bill in the Legislature that required insurance coverage of treatments ordered by physicians for these children — a measure that later passed.
Barnes moved to Prior Lake 16 years ago to raise her four children with her husband. She said her goal, if elected, would be to reduce government taxation and regulation and get money back into taxpayers’ wallets.
Pratt said he can work across the aisle to get bills signed into law at a time of divided government. Some of his notable accomplishments, he said, include leading the effort to provide disaster relief to communities ravaged by floods in 2014 and the passage in 2017 of Real ID, which allows Minnesota driver’s licenses to be used to board airplanes and enter federal buildings.
He also said his years in banking allowed him to assemble advocates across the political spectrum and pass consumer protections for PACE home improvement financing. Also, he said, he led the charge on paying off Minnesota’s unemployment insurance debt, making sure that small businesses and their employees were not financially punished for being forced to close by the governor’s orders.
Pratt said he expects a tight election but said residents have been “extremely supportive” of him in the senate.
“I think I’m going to be the stronger candidate in November,” he said. “I think I have a track record of getting things done that my opponent doesn’t, and people realize that. So, we’re just running our race and I expect it to be close.”
Barnes welcomed the party’s endorsement, calling it “an honor and a benefit.”
She added: “My opponent has failed us by growing the size and scope of the government and delivering scraps to conservatives. I believe in limited government. I firmly believe that all elected officials ought to be public servants: accountable to the people.”