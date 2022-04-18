State Sen. Eric Pratt, who failed to earn the Scott County GOP's endorsement earlier this year, on Monday announced that he will run in a primary as he seeks re-election.
In a press release, Pratt, R-Prior Lake, said he has received many texts, calls and emails from people encouraging him to run for a fourth term.
“I grew up in Prior Lake, and watched Scott County communities transform from quiet, outlying suburbs into one of the fastest-growing areas of the country," he said. "I know this area well; I know what our strengths are and I know what we need in order to continue being an attractive area for generations to come."
At the Scott County GOP convention in March, delegates passed over Pratt and instead endorsed newcomer Natalie Barnes, a Prior Lake nurse and small business owner, for the seat in a reconfigured Senate District 54.
Pratt chairs the Senate Jobs and Economic Growth Committee. He also serves on the board of directors of St. Gertrude's Health and Rehabilitation Center in Shakopee and is a member of the Prior Lake Rotary. He worked in banking and finance for over 30 years and also served four terms on the Prior Lake-Savage School Board.