The annual Fourth of July Boat Parade, hosted by the Prior Lake Association, is back for another three-day weekend in Prior Lake.
The parade is set to kick off at 1 p.m. Monday, July 4, on Upper Prior Lake near Charlie’s on Prior, 3950 Green Heights Trail SW.
Adam Proehl, PLA president, said the Fourth of July is the busiest day of the year for the lake and said he is looking forward to another fun celebration.
"Last year we had 26 entries (in the parade). The year before we had 21. We’re hoping for another good turnout this year, as well," Proehl said. "We get tons of comments from participants telling us that it brings families and neighbors together on a fun project."
This year, Proehl said there is no set theme and participants are free to choose to decorate their boat however they want.
"Participants are encouraged to get creative. We do have prizes for 'best patriotic display' and 'best Laker pride,'" Proehl said. "Judges are looking for creativity, originality, enthusiasm of the boat crew, how well they represent their chosen theme and overall 'wow' factor."
Proehl said there is no cost to enter the parade but the entry must be made by a PLA member.
"Contestants will be given a number within three days of the parade. That number must be displayed prominently so the entrants can be identified," he said. "Also, for the general public, do not throw water balloons at any of the boats in the parade. They are bad news for water fowl."
This year's prizes:
- Grand Prize: $500
- 2nd place: $250
- 3rd place: $100
Two additional categories:
- Most Patriotic themed entry: $250
- Best Laker Pride entry: $250
To register, visit https://forms.gle/R9bHAF6YMXRAGrG5A
Annual fireworks show
Later in the evening, after the boat parade, residents can celebrate Independence Day by enjoying the 56th annual Fourth of July Fireworks Show, which is also sponsored by the PLA.
Proehl said the fireworks display will return with a bang this year thanks to several local businesses and organizations. He said this year's budget was $25,000.
"The fireworks don’t happen without support from local businesses, organizations and additional contributions from local individuals," Proehl said. "If you enjoy the fireworks with family and friends, we highly encourage you to make a tax deductible contribution to ensure they continue to happen every year."
The fireworks display will begin at 10:15 p.m. from Watzl’s Beach at Lakefront Park.