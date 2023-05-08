Crowds made their way through the rain storms last Friday and Saturday at the Prior Lake Cinco de Mayo festival. The festival was on Main Avenue in Downtown Prior Lake to support the Jordan Food Shelf. The event, which used to be held in Jordan, was held in Prior Lake due to a disagreement between the city of Jordan and event organizers over event permitting, costs and logistics.
