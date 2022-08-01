Authorities in western Wisconsin have announced an arrest in a Saturday stabbing incident on the Apple River that left a Minnesota teenager dead and four young adults seriously injured.
A 52-year-old Prior Lake man was taken into custody later on Saturday, according to the St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson. The man’s name has not been released but jail records show a 52-year-old Prior Lake man being held without bail in St. Croix County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, four counts of mayhem and four counts of aggravated battery.
The sheriff said the victims were tubing on the Apple River when the incident occurred shortly before 4 p.m., about 100 to 200 yards upstream from the Highway 35-64 bridge in Somerset.
People began calling 911 at about 3:45 p.m., Knudson said during a news conference early Saturday evening.
“Deputies responded and as we were bringing resources to the area, reports were that a number of people had been stabbed,” Knudson said.
Due to it being an “inaccessible area,” the sheriff said, it took some time to get to the site.
“On arrival,” Knudson said, “they located five individuals that were suffering from stab wounds. The suspect of that stabbing had left the scene at that time.”
Deputies, tubers and others came together to assist the victims, the sheriff said, performing “lifesaving measures,” including evacuation.
A 17-year-old Stillwater boy was taken to Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater, where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff said.
The other victims included a 24-year-old Burnsville woman, a 22-year-old Elk River man, a 20-year-old Luck, Wis. man and a 22-year-old Luck, Wis., man.
They were evacuated by air and ground ambulance to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Knudson said. Their injuries ranged from critical to serious, he said, citing a number of torso wounds.
The suspect was reportedly with another tubing group at the time of the stabbings.
Although he initially fled, the sheriff said he was located about a mile upstream some 90 minutes later after being spotted by witnesses. A cellphone photo taken around the time of the stabbings helped to identify the man.
“He was taken into custody without incident,” Knudson said, and jailed in Hudson. His name and hometown were not disclosed.
The sheriff said the investigation, including a search of the river for the weapon, was continuing Saturday evening. Recreational traffic on the river was being diverted around the crime scene.
The sheriff said authorities were still sorting out what happened on Saturday.
“I believe the gentleman that is our suspect was with another group of six to eight, and then we have the other individuals, so we’re probably talking about 15 to 20 people altogether that we’re trying to get good interviews on,” the sheriff said. “They all appeared to be tubing … at this time we’re not sure what started this incident.”
Saturday’s emergency response was assisted by agencies from western Wisconsin and the east metro area of the Twin Cities, including the Washington County sheriff’s office, Oak Park Heights police and Lakeview Hospital EMS.
Tubing on the Apple River, which flows through Polk and St. Croix counties in western Wisconsin before joining the St. Croix River on the Minnesota border, is a popular summertime pastime. However, officials have long struggled to limit some of the more disruptive behavior on the river, including public intoxication and nudity.
But Knudson said Saturday’s “chaotic” and “scary” scene was exceptional.
“I’m sure anybody who witnessed this will never forget it,” he said. “It is tragic.”