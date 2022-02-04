A Scott County District Court judge on Monday found a Prior Lake man competent to stand trial for the alleged 2019 rape of a 14-year-old girl.
Jayon Deshone Henderson-Johnson, 25, is charged with felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct. Judge Martin Fallen ruled that Henderson-Johnson was competent to stand trial following a Rule 20 evaluation, which was ordered in September due to defense and prosecution motions as well as court observations of Henderson-Johnson.
A jury trial has been scheduled for May 16. Charges were originally filed in December 2019.
Henderson-Johnson was released on his own recognizance following a September 2020 booking in the Scott County Jail, provided he have no contact with the victim, submit to alcohol and drug testing and have no contact with females under 18-years of age.
The defense attorney listed for Henderson-Johnson on the Minnesota court record Web site, Jennifer Lynn Casanova, of St. Paul, did not respond to a request for more information.
The COVID-19 pandemic has created a backlog of court cases, which could be the reason the trial date is set for May, according to the Scott County Attorney's Office.
According to the criminal complaint, Henderson-Johnson is accused of raping and sexually assaulting the girl, who was 14-years-old at the time of the July 2019 incidents. The juvenile told law enforcement that Henderson-Johnson, then 22, knew her age at the time and told law enforcement about several encounters with him, the complaint said.
Instagram messages between the juvenile and Henderson-Johnson obtained through a search warrant showed multiple contacts discussing meetings for sexual activity. Messages also indicate that Henderson-Johnson knew what he was doing at the time was illegal, according to the complaint.
Henderson-Johnson told law enforcement that he met the juvenile while playing tag and that he did not know she was 14. He also told law enforcement he had sexual intercourse with her. The juvenile’s mother told law enforcement that the teen suffers from mental health issues and is “easily persuaded in her decision making.”