The highly anticipated 2023 Polar Plunge event returns to Prior Lake to raise funds for Special Olympics Minnesota. The event is slated to kick off Saturday, Feb. 18, at Sand Point Beach in Prior Lake.
This year marks SOMN’s 50th anniversary and hundreds of brave residents have already registered to take the plunge with the goal of raising $245,000 for the organization.
According to a press release from SOMN, in its 14-year history, the event has raised more than $2.2 million for the organization.
Molly Egan, senior manager of special events for SOMN, said several law enforcement agencies from Scott County will be participating in the chilly event.
“We have members of the Prior Lake Police Department, Shakopee Police Department, Savage Police Department and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office helping with the event and many of them will take the plunge as well,” Egan said. “There is also a team of plungers from the Jordan Police Department and the Shakopee Correctional Facility.”
According to SOMN, the first Polar Plunge took place at Como Lake in St. Paul in 1998. Since then, the plunge has expanded to over 20 locations across Minnesota. Polar Plunge events are hosted in collaboration with The Law Enforcement Torch Run, the largest grassroots fundraiser and public awareness vehicle for Special Olympics in the world.
Egan said the event is a staple in Minnesota which many people look forward to each year.
“It has become a winter tradition for a lot of people,” Egan said. “Minnesota winters can be long, so it’s a fun excuse to get outside and do something not many people can say — jump into a hole cut into a frozen lake in freezing temperatures for a great cause. It’s great bragging rights or people.”
Egan also said the plunge is open to anyone who is brave enough to jump into a frozen lake in freezing temperatures.
“People can be any age,” she said. “We even had five generations jumping at a plunge with the oldest celebrating her 100th birthday one year.”
Egan said event organizers to have over 650 plungers at the event this year and the event is open to the public to watch.
“There is no parking at the beach, but we have shuttles from Savage Buffalo Wild Wings, the Pointe Bar and Grill, TJ Hooligans and the Prior Lake VFW,” Egan said. “They run from 10 a.m. until the end of the plunge.”
The public is encouraged to register. Raising a minimum of $75 for SOMN is required for each participant. SOMN counts on the funds raised by the Polar Plunge to deliver sports programs and health services to individuals with intellectual disabilities throughout the state.
For more information or to register, visit plungemn.org or email plunge@somn.org. You can also visit the event website at https://www.plungemn.org/events/prior-lake/.