The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents June 21 — June 28. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
DWI
June 21: A 68-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested for third-degree DWI, blood alcohol concentration of .10 at the 4000 block of Quaker Trail.
June 23: A 29-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for second-degree DWI, refusal to test and aggravating factor, driving after revocation and for a Scott County warrant for DWI at intersection of County Road 83 and 42.
TRESPASS
June 21: A 31-year-old Inver Grove Heights woman was arrested for two failure to appear Anoka County warrants for 911 interference and no proof of insurance and was cited for trespass at the 2400 block of Mystic Lake Boulevard.
WARRANT
June 22: A 62-year-old St. Cloud man was arrested at Little Six Casino for a Hennepin County warrant for third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
June 24: A 44-year-old Rapid City, South Dakota, man was arrested for a Brookings County, South Dakota, warrant at Mystic Lake Casino.
THREATS
June 22: A 17-year-old Prior Lake boy was arrested for four counts of threats of violence explosives/incendiary devices. Location not reported.
ASSAULT
June 25: A 52-year-old Hopkins man was arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault-cause fear and misdemeanor domestic assault-inflict harm at Mystic Lake Casino.
OBSTRUCTING
June 25: A 23-year-old Blaine man was arrested for trespassing, obstructing the legal process, and fleeing on foot at Mystic Lake Casino.