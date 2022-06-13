A film production company has asked the city of Jordan to close off two streets for most of the day on Monday, June 20, so it can shoot scenes for an upcoming movie.
The request by Signature Films asks that parts of First Street and Water Street, between Rice Street and Broadway Street, be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to a special events permit request the city council planned to consider at its June 13 meeting.
Signature Films hopes to use Water Street Antiques as a backdrop and to also shoot a car scene downtown for its film “Marmalade,” according to the permit application.
The company includes this description of the film on its website: “From his prison cell, small-town simpleton Baron tells a tale to his cellmate Otis about his rebellious girlfriend Marmalade, including a bank heist they committed together. After learning of the stolen cash, Otis agrees to help plan an escape to reunite Baron with his true love. Little does anyone know the master puppeteering at work manipulating them all.”
Signature Films has released movies that include “A Rainy Day in New York,” starring Timothée Chalamet; “Papillon,” directed by Rami Malek; and “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” starring Shia LeBoeuf.