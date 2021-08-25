Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the August 26, 2021 print edition of the Jordan Independent newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of .pdfs that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public Notices from Thursday August 26, 2021 Jordan Independent
Southwest Legals Department
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Trending Now in Jordan
Articles
- Jordan Public Schools recommends, but won't require, masks for 2021-22
- Commentary: The question of golf carts
- Requests for gun permits stay high into 2021 as students at shooting ranges diversify
- Judge orders mental health evaluation for man who allegedly crashed car into Jordan creek
- Jordan runners are looking to make a bigger impact on trails
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools nurse resigns at school board meeting over COVID-19 policies
-
Obituary for Ryan H. Rief
-
Obituary for Adam M. Lindemeier
-
Police: No serious injuries reported after crash involving motorcyclist in Savage
-
Experience, talent has the Shakopee spikers thinking big
-
Jordan Public Schools recommends, but won't require, masks for 2021-22
-
Agritourism brings entertainment to the farm
-
Obituary for Darla J. Wulf
-
Commentary: The best hikes in Shakopee
-
Shakopee police calls, Aug. 12-17