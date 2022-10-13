Name/age: Jeff Will, 62.
Address: 104 Stuart Dr., Jordan.
Family: Single.
Employment: Self-employed.
Education: Jordan High School. Graduated.
Hobbies/interests: Hunting, woodworking.
Previous experience: Served 8 years on city council, 12 years on planning commission.
Contact info: 612-875-3021
Why do you want to serve on the city council?
As a business owner I am always looking at what expenses are in the best return for tax payers.
What are the top three items facing the city, in your view, and how would you address them?
Street maintenance, water infrastructure, assessment/property values.
What areas of public policy are you most passionate about?
Being flexible to future projects and being able to understand the difficulties that our current codes may have inadvertently prohibited.
Describe your leadership style:
Ask very detailed questions and make the best decision based on what is presented, also if more information comes forward (I have) the ability to change my opinion.
Why should residents vote for you?
I have been a lifelong resident, and have knowledge and background of how we got here and what didn’t work in the past.
In the past 10 years, have you been convicted of a gross misdemeanor or higher or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No.