Name/age: Allen Andersen, 32. (Turns 33 on 10/31)
Address: 14537 Quebec Ave., Savage
Family: I live with my girlfriend, Rachel; her two children, Jack and Mia; and our dogs, Sam and Max.
Employment: Currently employed with Hennepin County Adult Representation Services, primarily handling a caseload of indigent clients facing eviction.
Education: I grew up in Savage but graduated from Burnsville High School. Following my service in the Marine Corps, I attended the University of Minnesota and earned a bachelor’s degree with a major in Political Science and a minor in Sociology of Law, Criminology, and Deviance. I then attended the University of St. Thomas for graduate school and earned a dual Juris Doctor and a master’s degree in Public Policy and Leadership.
Hobbies/interests: I love sports. I’m an avid fan of the Twins, Wild, and Vikings, however difficult that might be. I play softball and I’m mostly a terrible golfer, but I still love being out there. I’ve been a racquetball player in the past but now pickleball seems to be all the rage, so I’m hoping to learn. I love to travel. I’ve spent time in several foreign countries and nearly every state in the U.S. I’m also a waterfowl hunter, although sadly I haven’t been out recently. I hope to get back out on the water next year. You can often find me with our dogs on a patio, enjoying a local craft beer, nose buried in a book. When I’m not doing any of these exciting things, I prefer to be home with my family and my pups, cooking dinner, playing games, and catching up on House of the Dragon.
Previous experience: I was an active-duty Marine for four years. I was a truck driver, but spent most of my time responding to humanitarian crises in Southeast Asia, as well as North Korean military aggression.
I’ve previously worked for the Minneapolis City Attorney’s Office, the Scott County Public Defender’s Office, and the Scott County Attorney’s Office. While employed in Scott County I was primarily a juvenile prosecutor who handled cases ranging from minor consumption tickets to felony sex crimes. I also carried a caseload of adult misdemeanor offenses such as DWIs and Domestic Assaults.
As a prosecutor in Scott County, I was also proud to start the Scott County Veterans Treatment Court. I wrote the federal grant application, brought together agencies within the county, presented to the county board for approval, took part in creating the policy and procedure manual for the program, and was the assigned prosecutor on Veterans Court files.
Contact info: www.voteallenandersen.com; voteallenandersen@gmail.com; https://www.facebook.com/voteallenandersen; Instagram: @voteallenandersen
Why do you want to serve as county attorney?
I would be honored to serve as Scott County Attorney because of the opportunity to make a difference in my community. I grew up in Scott County and have lived here almost all my life, so this is my home.
I was fortunate to serve my country in the Marine Corps and to have previously served this community as a prosecutor in the County Attorney’s Office. As a prosecutor, I worked in Veterans Treatment Court. I witnessed veterans with mental health and chemical dependency issues attend treatment and therapy, overcome housing and employment challenges, and reestablish ties with their family and community.
This successful program, and others like it, convinced me this is the future of the justice system. If elected, I will fight to bring more of these programs to Scott County to ensure public safety is protected and taxpayer dollars are used as efficiently as possible.
What are the top three issues facing the county, in your view, and how would you address them?
The primary issue facing Scott County, and the primary role of the County Attorney, is protecting citizen’s constitutional rights and ensuring public safety. Right now, the County Attorney’s Office wastes valuable resources prosecuting marijuana and drug possession crimes that cause no danger to public safety. Just recently, an individual suffering from Stage 4 cancer was using THC to manage his symptoms. Prosecutors sought felony convictions and 45 days of jail for this individual. He was ultimately convicted of felony drug possession.
At the same time, the County Attorney’s office was found to have violated the constitutional rights of a defendant by failing to turn over video evidence of a victim’s statement to police. This defendant was ultimately found not guilty of Criminal Sexual Conduct.
Scott County needs to reprioritize and reallocate resources away from prosecuting people managing cancer symptoms and toward better prosecution of crimes that truly endanger public safety.
Would you support the state legalizing marijuana for recreational purposes?
Absolutely. The wave of legalization throughout the country is not going to stop. The legislature has already considered the topic and is likely to act on it soon. There is already a medicinal marijuana program and legalized THC edibles in Minnesota.
Unfortunately, THC vape cartridges are still felony level offenses. A conviction for simply possessing a cartridge can prevent someone from obtaining student loans, getting a job, or acquiring new housing.
A prosecutor’s primary responsibility is to seek justice, not seek convictions. I do not believe convicting someone of a felony drug offense for a substance that causes no threat to public safety is seeking justice.
The legislature should act so these collateral consequences are no longer associated with possessing THC. Until then, I’m committed to using limited resources to combat violent crime, not ruin the lives of those who choose to use a substance on the verge of decriminalization.
Describe your leadership style:
I consider my leadership style to be a unique combination of boots on the ground experience and education. As a 21-year-old Marine, I was responsible for several million dollars of equipment and at least a dozen junior Marines.
I held leadership positions while providing humanitarian aid following typhoons in Southeast Asia and while responding to North Korean military aggression. Under some of the most hostile conditions in the world, I learned to establish important personal relationships with my junior Marines while also maintaining the chain of command necessary to execute successful military operations.
After gaining real-world experience, I earned a master’s degree in Public Policy and Leadership. In the classroom, I learned more about how to lead, particularly in a professional setting, which the Marine Corps rarely is.
Ultimately, I believe my combination of leadership education and practical experience makes me uniquely qualified to lead others in many different environments.
Why should residents vote for you?
Scott County citizens should vote for me because I have outlined specific and clear policy changes I will implement if elected. My platform is based on advancements in the justice system that have been studied and researched. The data from that research has shown the policies I’m advocating for to be effective.
I’ve also shown that I can implement these kinds of changes. As a prosecutor in the County Attorney’s Office, I started Veterans Treatment Court and ultimately carried a caseload in this incredible program that continues to help our Scott County Veterans.
I’ve personally witnessed how these programs can change people’s lives, reduce recidivism, and save taxpayer dollars. I believe this is the future of the justice system and I’ve shown I can do the leg work and collaborate with other agencies in the county to implement these important changes.
In the past 10 years, have you been convicted of a gross misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
None of the above.