Name/Age: Jody Brennan, I am young enough to work as your County Commissioner and wise enough to make good decisions.
Address: 122 6th Ave. W., Shakopee.
Family: I am married and we have three adult children.
Employment: I am currently on the Shakopee City Council and Shakopee Public Utilities Commission.
Education: A.A. degree in Accounting.
Hobbies/Interests: I am a reader. I read books and other material.
Previous Experience: Shakopee City Council, Shakopee Public Utilities Commission, President-Economic Development Authority, Former Co-Chair Live Learn and Earn Housing Committee, Scott County Unified Transit Plan, Shakopee Park Plan, 2040 Comprehensive Plan, Planning Commission, Board of Adjustments and Appeals, Shakopee Crime Prevention, Inc.
Contact Info: jodyforshakopee@gmail.com, 952-687-7536.
Why do you want to serve on the county board?
I enjoy working for the community. I understand the process and I have the time to give.
What are the top three issues facing the county, in your view, and how would you address them?
The Scott County 2020-2025 Strategic Plan lays out five priorities of the county, and I agree with the direction Scott County is headed. Those priorities are: community safety and wellbeing, housing, children, infrastructure, and implementing performance measures.
To achieve these objectives, these are my top three priorities:
1. Create relationships with other governmental agencies and nonprofit organizations. I have been attending a six-part housing workshop with Scott County and our faith based organization.
2. Employee retention and recruitment policies are ever evolving. The largest part of the tax levy is the employee costs. Recently, the Child Services Department reported to the Commission that the majority of the work that they do is mandated by the state and federal governments. The job is focused more on documenting interactions with the child than actually working with the child and the families to resolve the issues. The budget for this area is increasing, but the funding from the state is decreasing. It is the Commission's responsibility to advocate for not only the business of Scott County and also for the residents.
3. Scott County has been allocated $28.9 million in Federal American Rescue Plans Funds. I will work to ensure that these funds are used wisely and that they support the needs of our taxpayers.
You and your opponent both have served on the Shakopee City Council. How has this experience prepared you to serve in a county position?
I have not only been involved in decisions related to Shakopee, but I have also been involved in conversations that affect our county. I also understand that in order for Scott County to be successful and our residents and businesses to live, learn and earn, that collaboration between cities, townships, school district, SMSC and other jurisdictions is necessary to reach success.
Describe your leadership style:
Coming into the commission as the “new kid on the block,” I will be working to move the 5 year strategic plan forward. I realize that I am one voice in a body of 5. I make it my personal responsibility to do research by asking questions and reading. I am always thinking about the impact of my decision on the future.
Why should residents vote for you?
I know that being on the Commission is about the voters and not about me. I make thoughtful decisions, and I am thorough in my research.
In the past 10 years, have you been convicted of a gross misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No.