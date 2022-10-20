Name/Age: Mike Luce, 66.
Address: 913 Atwood St., Shakopee.
Family: 2 adult children and 6 grandchildren
Employment: Self-employed building maintenance, commercial and residential.
Education: Graduate of Shakopee school system, work-related training courses.
Hobbies/Interests: Helping those who I am able takes up most of my time.
Previous Experience: 5 years on Shakopee City Council.
Contact Info: mluce6125785063@gmail or 612-578-5063.
Why do you want to serve on the county board?
I have a passion and drive to help my fellow man. My life experiences working with people, most of whom need assistance. Along with five years on the city council, I have been fortunate in the diverse groups of people that I have encountered in my life. They have provided me with insight into different economic and social groups. I prefer to speak directly to an individual with a need. I'm skeptical of third party information. I have experience working directly with multi-millionaires and those who have problems feeding themselves and their family. I am a good listener. A problem solver. I look for alternative solutions.
What are the top three issues facing the county, in your view, and how would you address them?
Social services, social services, social services.
The state mandates mental health protection for the individual, as well as the public. The state does not cover the entire cost. That falls to the county. The pandemic has exacerbated the need for mental health treatment.
Corrections is another area that the state has mandates and fails to provide funding. Finding people to work in the corrections system is also difficult. The pay scale is part of the problem. Working conditions come into play. Many inmates have undiagnosed mental issues.
The current social climate is causing a need for added social services. I believe that child social services is at the top of my list. Children are our future.
The influx at the southern border is going to affect us all. We can debate what is going on forever and not solve the needs. The people coming into the country are human beings and need proper treatment, not becoming political footballs.
You and your opponent both have served on the Shakopee City Council. How has this experience prepared you to serve in a county position?
As a member who is provided all the benefits of an influential position, one needs to use the benefits judiciously. As a member, I provided needed assistance to a group of parents with special needs children, assisting with almost every aspect of the Fun for All playground. I assisted in fundraising the project in record time by chasing donations continually for nine months, physically working on every aspect from removal of old equipment to landscaping the final product. I have had the privilege to work with a number of families with special needs children. That entire playground is a fantastic labor of love by all who were involved. When I saw a child in a wheelchair assisted by an able-bodied child, I knew this was something to be proud of — for everyone involved, as well as our city.
To this day, I have a good relationship with city staff. I was always respectful with staff, as they were to me.
Describe your leadership style:
I believe in personal involvement. Hands on. I strongly believe that firsthand knowledge is far superior to another person's view. Trust, but verify. I believe in doing my homework on a subject, whether that means reading or a road trip to see something firsthand. After becoming familiar with another person's style and views, it becomes easier to trust them. My views are directly the reason that I went on so many law enforcement ride-alongs. You can read a book. You can talk to someone. Nothing beats firsthand knowledge.
Why should residents vote for you?
I like to help people. My daily job proves that. I believe elected officials have the greatest ability to help people and affect change. With my five years experience as an elected official, I believe I am the better candidate. I have more time on the city council than my opponent. When I connect with a group, I do more than just attend meetings and listen; I get physically and monetarily involved. After hearing about CAP’s need for breakfast cereal, I fundraised and delivered a pallet of cereal every week throughout the summer months. After a conversation with a high school teacher who informed me that the class was in need of material to build prototypes designed by the students for their special needs classmates, I located, purchased and delivered the materials.
Following in my belief of getting involved, I have been on ride-alongs with Shakopee Police Chief, Scott County Sheriff Department and Minneapolis Homicide. Shakopee Police Chief involved a DWI stop, Scott County involved a domestic dispute, Minneapolis officer involved a shooting call.
In the past 10 years, have you been convicted of a gross misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure.
No.