Name/Age: Caroline Valdez, age 46.
Address: 1814 Westchester Lane, Shakopee
Family: My husband Delfino and I have lived in Shakopee for 20 years. We have two children, Arianna and Aidan, who attended Shakopee Area Catholic School and now attend Shakopee High School. Both my husband and I speak Spanish. We have a 3-year-old dog named Angel, and we are involved in the Twin Cities film community. We produced a short film called The Chancla for the Z-Fest film festival.
Employment: I am currently a Supervisor, HR Ops, Talent Acquisition for a global medical device company, and I manage a team.
Education: I have a Master’s degree in Business Administration from ITT Technical Institute and Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Spanish from Minnesota State University, Mankato.
Hobbies/interests: I love salsa dancing, traveling, and exercising. I am a basketball and track & field mom. Last year, I was the volunteer coordinator for the Shakopee Field and Track Booster Club, and I volunteered for the Shakopee Basketball Association.
Previous experience: The majority of my experience has been in HR, vendor management and sales. I have experience working for global software, for-profit colleges, and nonprofit healthcare companies. My experience includes: recruiting for IT & Data Analytics, phone screening candidates, negotiating offers, and consulting with hiring managers. I have also assisted students with mock interviews, resume writing, salary negotiation, and student placement, when I worked for a for-profit college as the Director of Career Services.
Contact info: caroline.thul@gmail.com
Why do you want to serve on the school board?
As a current school board member, I want to continue the momentum I have started. I want to be the voice of the community, an active listener, and help students achieve their goals.
What are the top three items in your platform, and how would you address them?
My three top priorities are to focus on the school board’s vision and priorities and make them a continued priority as they evolve.
1. Financial Sustainability. Offer reasonable class sizes, pay teachers and support staff in the mid-range, and keep our unassigned fund balance at 8-12 percent. To do this, I will make sure we follow a structural budget.
2. Equity & Inclusion. I will focus on making sure the students feel included and that they belong. I will also help the school district increase diversity of employees by making Shakopee the employer of choice and desired place to work.
3. Student Learning Performance. I will support a system of assessments for learning by relying on our academic professionals.
School board meetings have been contentious in recent years, with disagreements about masking policies, curriculum and other issues. How would you foster civil discourse while serving on the board?
I think it’s OK to agree to disagree. We need to listen to one another and come up with a solution that works for both parties. Also, we need to trust and follow the process and support leadership decisions when it comes to issues. The school board makes decisions based on facts and the best interest of the students.
Did you support last year’s operating levy? Why or why not?
Yes, I supported the operating levy. I feel it’s important to support our teachers, to have smaller classroom sizes, and educational programs, and to support student learning opportunities. I had trust in where the funds would go and the district’s focus. I’m invested in our kids’ future.
Describe your leadership style:
I am a people person that enjoys building rapport to create opportunities for others to succeed professionally. I’m an includer who focuses on team building and manages a team of TA Coordinators. My main focus is to build confidence, empower, praise, take accountability and be an active listener. I’m a genuine person that focuses on the positive in people and has strong integrity.
Why should residents vote for you?
As a mother, and HR professional, I will listen to the community, build community connections and put our students’ and the staffs’ best interest first. I promise to focus on the main community issues, be open-minded, take accountability and provide solutions to issues. Over the past months on the Shakopee School Board, I have received invaluable training and insight that has helped me understand the role of a school board member and the community’s needs.
In the past 10 years, have you been convicted of a gross misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No.