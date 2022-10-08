David Melby
Name/Age: David Melby, 58.
Address: 1981 Raspberry Lane, Shakopee.
Family: I have been married to my wife Lori for 14 years and we have two children, both in Shakopee Public Schools, in 3rd and 5th grade.
Employment: I’ve done consultant work as a Data/Business Analyst for 10 years. During COVID, I stayed home with our kids and am now working part time while exploring some full-time opportunities.
Education: B.A. in Journalism and an MBA in Business, both from the University of Minnesota
Hobbies/interests: We have a camper and like to explore various locations during the camping season. We also like to bike around the neighborhood and on our county and state trails.
Previous experience: Besides my business analyst experience, I have volunteered as a Sunday School teacher & facilitator for the past 10 years.
Contact info: davidmelby4shakopeeschools.com; davidmelby4shakopeeschools@gmail.com; 763-442-5663
Why do you want to serve on the school board?
I want to make sure my children (and all Shakopee children) get a quality education where they can discover what they are good at and compassionate about, so that they can use their skills to succeed as adults.
What are the top three items in your platform, and how would you address them? 1. We need to focus on the basics of teachers teaching children the basic subjects, like reading, math, history, science, the arts, etc. Our resources should focus on helping the teachers to achieve these goals.
2. We need good parent teacher collaboration. Parents (and other community members) are the ones who elect the school board members and pay for the school system. I believe it is the duty of the school board to know what the parents want and to make it easy for them to connect with teachers to help them understand their kid’s needs.
3. Voices of the community should be heard. We should make it easy for community members to attend the school board meetings and discuss any issues that are important to them. The more input we have, the better we can make good decisions.
School board meetings have been contentious in recent years, with disagreements about masking policies, curriculum and other issues. How would you foster civil discourse while serving on the board?
I think it is OK for parents and community members to have civil debate. They should not be silenced (except when they are threatening someone). The best thing is to have multiple ways for community members to share their ideas (i.e. online blog, writing to the board and speaking at board meetings).
Did you support last year’s operating levy? Why or why not?
I support fully funding our school teachers. Laying off teachers should be the last thing we do when compensating for overspending. The best thing to do is operate within a positive budget and anticipate challenges along the way.
Describe your leadership style: As a business analyst, I learned to gather the facts and ideas first. This includes consulting with all of the stakeholders. I like to present ideas in a clear and concise way, with meaningful alternatives. It is also important to be able to admit when something is not working correctly and adjust/change direction when needed.
Why should residents vote for you?
If voters elect me, I promise to help make their voices heard and to work within the budget, so we don’t have to lay off teachers. The more input we have from the community, the better we can handle any challenges along the way.
In the past 10 years, have you been convicted of a gross misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No.