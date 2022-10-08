Joe Aldrich
Name/Age: Joe Aldrich, 50
Address: not answered
Family: Wife Tara, daughters Alexandra and Victoria.
Employment: Chief Financial Officer of ECA Marketing, Inc.
Education: B.S. in Accounting from Moorhead State University–Moorhead, Minnesota.
Hobbies/interests: Kayaking, boating, walking, music, math games, spending time with family.
Previous experience: I have been the treasurer of the school board for four years and have been a member of the Citizens Financial Advisory Committee for four years.
Contact info: JosephHAldrich@gmail.com
Why do you want to serve on the school board?
When I ran four years ago, it was to use my accounting background to make sure what had happened with the budget errors in the previous administration would not happen again. We now see monthly revenue and expense reports that previous boards did not have available to them, allowing us to make better financial decisions. Now, I’m running to continue looking forward financially into the future.
What are the top three items in your platform, and how would you address them?
1. Keeping the district financially on the right path.
2. Student achievement.
3. Continuing with the progress that the current board has set in motion.
School board meetings have been contentious in recent years, with disagreements about masking policies, curriculum and other issues. How would you foster civil discourse while serving on the board?
Speaking with both sides and finding out where we can compromise. Both sides seem to be far apart, but there is always somewhere in between where people can find a reasonable compromise if you try hard enough. Knowing that not everyone will be happy, but finding a solution most can live with. I have been on the communications committee for three years, and we always are looking for ways to have more engagement with the community.
Did you support last year’s operating levy? Why or why not?
Yes. I did not want to see biannual budgets needing to be cut by a minimum of $5 million every other year. Class sizes were too large in the 2021-22 school year and would have even grown larger without the levy passing. In time, the district wouldn’t be a destination for new families to move into, and the district would even have less students. By passing the levy, class sizes were reduced and teacher salaries moved closer to the middle.
Describe your leadership style:
Listening to people who disagree with me so I can learn what they believe so we can come up with a consensus. Not pretending to know everything on every subject. We need to continue to find common sense solutions to complex problems.
Why should residents vote for you?
My father and two of my sisters have been or are currently public school teachers. I’ve been around public education my entire life, and I truly believe that education is the great equalizer. I have a strong commitment to give the teachers and the students the tools needed to turn the students into the next leaders of this country.
In the past 10 years, have you been convicted of a gross misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
I have not been convicted on any charges or have had a bankruptcy.