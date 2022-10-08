Nick Stepka
Name/Age: Nick Stepka, 42.
Address: 1909 Cardinal Drive, Shakopee.
Family: Wife, three daughters (16, 12 & 8), two cats (12 & 2), and two dogs (9 & 10 months).
Employment: I work full-time for a large chemical company in Minnesota and snow plow part-time during the winter in Shakopee.
Education: Currently attending college for Marketing; I graduate on March 15.
Hobbies/interests: Spending time with family, watching our daughters dance, working on just about everything, problem-solving, and selflessly helping people.
Previous experience: No previous political experience.
Contact info: Nstepka80@gmail.com; Facebook.com/Stepka4ShakopeeSchools
Why do you want to serve on the school board? I have three daughters who attend Shakopee Public Schools. As a parent who struggled to get information from school board members during COVID, the lack of transparency from board members drove me to run for school board. After one of the planning sessions otherwise known as “mask” meetings, I sent an email to every school board member. Although I did not include the superintendent in my initial email, the superintendent answered for the school board.The school board members should be the first line of communication with the public. Experiencing the current board hiding behind the superintendent left me frustrated as a parent stakeholder. New leadership is needed on the Shakopee School Board.
What are the top three items in your platform, and how would you address them? 1. Budget transparency — Although the district’s budget has an outside auditor, that audit is just balancing a checkbook. Taxpayers deserve line-item accountability for the money the district spends. As a board member, I would review the budget and try to reduce unnecessary spending with the help of school leadership.
2. Academic excellence — Some of the current test scores in Shakopee are on the wrong track. For the money citizens of Shakopee spend on public education, we shouldn’t have the low test scores that we do. With a focus back on the basics of education, we can spend less and achieve more.
3. Back to basics — There is a current federal lawsuit against the school district, the school board, the superintendent, and the school board chair. I would repair the public’s trust in the school system by voting to maintain our constitutional rights and the rights of our children. Furthermore, the current exploitation of youth sexualization in public schools should be left up to the parents in their homes.
School board meetings have been contentious in recent years, with disagreements about masking policies, curriculum and other issues. How would you foster civil discourse while serving on the board? When elected and a contentious issue arises, I would encourage the people to not only speak out but also reach out for a one-on-one civil conversation. I completely understand the results of New York Times v. Sullivan (1964) [a famous case that established standards for libel] and would not cause an issue for the school when/if someone disagrees with a decision that I make or plan to make. The school is already plagued with a federal lawsuit; they don’t need another one. I would encourage the citizens to reach out to the school board members personally via phone, social media, or email after the meeting, or offer time after the meeting where people can work out their differences with the school board. I would even make time to personally meet with citizens. Even though this may not resolve everyone’s concerns, it would allow for more discussion and offer an opportunity to work through concerns.
Did you support last year’s operating levy? Why or why not? No, because our nation was already seeing massive amounts of inflation and it’s only gotten worse. Raising the taxes on the citizens of Shakopee was not the right thing to do for Shakopee taxpayers. In addition, money management still plagues the Shakopee school district. Yes, they have increased their transparency slightly with high-level overviews. The school is publicly funded and should have complete transparency for every purchase that’s made with taxpayer funds. It should also be known where money is coming from.
Describe your leadership style: I am a servant leader. I lead by example and often take new people under my wing to bring them up to speed. Some of my previous jobs were in management at all different levels. In my former position as a co-manager at Tires Plus, I would often find myself in the back helping the techs with work during busy times or if we had to stay late due to work overload. It was very common for me to work 10-12 hour days 6-7 days a week. I firmly believe a good leader needs to be connected with their team and be willing to learn from them. A good leader should also know when a task is outside of their wheelhouse and leave it to someone else, but the leader should not be afraid to ask the staff how they got to that conclusion.
Why should residents vote for you?
I would uphold the rights given to us by the constitution. You would never have to worry about me voting for unconstitutional and illegal mandates, like masks and/or vaccines. They are a personal choice between families and their medical advisors. I would also work tirelessly to continue to save the district money and be completely transparent about it. A taxpayer-funded organization should have to work within its means, like the taxpayers who fund the schools do.
In the past 10 years, have you been convicted of a gross misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No.