Zach Pierson
Name/Age: Zach Pierson, 37.
Address: Shakopee.
Family: Wife Laura and three daughters, ages 10, 4, and 4 months.
Employment: Sales.
Education: High School.
Hobbies/interests: Cars, football, the outdoors.
Previous experience: Vice President of HOA board 2015-2017, past leadership/management positions with former employers.
Contact info: www.zach4shakopeeschools.com
Why do you want to serve on the school board?
I believe the public school system in general is heading in the wrong direction. I believe we have gotten away from equipping kids to enter the real world and instead we’re filling their minds with “adult issues” that kids shouldn’t need to be concerned with. I also believe we have a tremendous opportunity to better manage public funds and trim the budget.
What are the top three items in your platform, and how would you address them?
1. Balanced budget without a continuing need to squeeze taxpayers for more money.
2. Removal of Critical Race Theory from Shakopee curriculum.
3. More transparency with district finances as well as open and unrestricted access to what’s being taught in the classroom.
School board meetings have been contentious in recent years, with disagreements about masking policies, curriculum and other issues. How would you foster civil discourse while serving on the board?
I believe there needs to be a more organized way for parents to communicate with board members. As it stands now, only selected individuals are allowed to speak at board meetings and only for a limited amount of time. I believe there needs to be more engagement from the board with the parents and members of the public and there needs to be a better way for the community to be heard.
Did you support last year’s operating levy? Why or why not?
No, I did not. I don’t believe a school district that can’t manage their existing budget should be rewarded with more funds. I believe the budget cuts that were implemented and those that were proposed prior to the levy passing were designed to inflict the most “pain” on students and families. Instead, I believe we need a renewed perspective as to what’s most important. I think we can do a better job with the funds we have and especially now that the levy did pass there are absolutely no excuses.
Describe your leadership style:
I believe in leadership by example. Don’t ask someone to do something you’re not willing to do yourself and above all treat others as you would like to be treated.
Why should residents vote for you?
I’m not a politician and I’m not affiliated with Education Minnesota or the Minnesota School Board Association. I’m beholden to no one, and I think that’s how it should be. I’m a concerned parent like many in the community. I see a lot wrong with what’s happening in the public schools, and it’s time to put on the brakes. We need a renewed focus on equipping our young people to be successful, productive members of society. We need to cut out the politics and agendas and focus on teaching our kids how to think instead of what to think. I know there are a ton of parents who agree and that’s why I’m running.
In the past 10 years, have you been convicted of a gross misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
In 2014, I filed chapter 7 personal bankruptcy, which was discharged in May of 2014. It was a very different time in my life. I was a single parent to my oldest daughter who wasn’t planned. I had to shift gears and adapt to my changing circumstances, and I had to choose between paying my debt or having a place of my own for my daughter and me to live. That difficult time in my life taught me a lot, and I’ve come back stronger than I ever was. Since my bankruptcy I haven’t had so much as a late payment on anything, and I’ve substantially rebuilt my credit since then. I think having someone who knows what it means to overcome adversity on the school board is important.